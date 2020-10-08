Slugfest

Logo banner for Quibi web series Slugfest
NYCC: Russos reveal Kevin Smith as narrator for ‘Slugfest’ — the series that takes on Marvel vs. DC
Benjamin Bullard
Oct 8, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Interviews
Tag: lists
Tag: The Mandalorian
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags