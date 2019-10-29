Soap operas

marlena-days-of-our-lives
Chosen One of the Day: That time Marlena got possessed on Days of Our Lives
Courtney Enlow
Oct 29, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Soap operas
Tag: Chosen One of The Day

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Charmed
Objects in Space 10/4/18: The power of three
Carly Lane
Oct 4, 2018
charmed-season-2.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Charmed
Tag: Movies
Tag: Black Panther
Tag: Chadwick Boseman
T'Challa and Killmonger both played Erica Kane's stepson on All My Children. Yes.
Alexis Sottile
Mar 3, 2018
tchalla_killmonger.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Black Panther
Tag: Chadwick Boseman
Tag: TV
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Soap operas
Watch: 5 times soap operas went sci-fi insane
Jesse Murray
Jun 29, 2017
passions_01.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Soap operas