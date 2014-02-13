Sochi Olympics

sochi-olympics-facebook.jpg
These pictures of superheroes at the Winter Olympics are exactly as cool as you think they are
Dany Roth
Feb 13, 2014
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Sochi Olympics
11 chilly sci-fi locales that would make great Winter Olympics venues
Matthew Jackson
Feb 12, 2014
Sochi.jpg
Tag: Sochi Olympics