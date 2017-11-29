Solomon Grundy

Stuff We Love: Music videos of the 1990s had a love affair with Superman
Adam Pockross
Nov 29, 2017
DC's Young Monsters in Love brings romance to monsters
Heather Mason
Nov 11, 2017
WATCH: Gotham's Drew Powell talks Solomon Grundy in extended interview
Aaron Sagers
Oct 24, 2017
WATCH: Gotham's Drew Powell on his reveal as Solomon Grundy
Aaron Sagers
Oct 20, 2017
WATCH: Gotham’s Solomon Grundy is almost here and Drew Powell’s excited about it
Aaron Sagers
Oct 12, 2017
