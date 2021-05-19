Solos

Morgan Freeman and Dan Stevens in Solos
Dan Stevens reveals the magic of going one-on-one with Morgan Freeman in Amazon's Solos
Tara Bennett
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Solos
Tag: Dan Stevens
Tag: Anne Hathaway
Tag: Anthony Mackie
Tag: Morgan Freeman
Tag: Trailers

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Solos
Anthony Mackie, Morgan Freeman & more headline first trailer for Amazon's new sci-fi anthology 'Solos'
Josh Weiss
Morgan Freeman Solos trailer hero
Tag: TV
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Solos