son of zorn

MakingHistory.jpg
Fox cancels sci-fi comedies Making History, Son of Zorn
Trent Moore
May 11, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Videos
Tag: son of zorn
Tag: Fox
Watch: Son of Zorn cast on He-Man inspirations, cartoon anatomy
Dany Roth
Oct 20, 2016
SOZ_s1_Dinner_F1_hires2-939x1024_0.jpg
Tag: Videos
Tag: son of zorn
Tag: Fox
Tag: San Diego Comic-Con
Tag: SDCC 2016
Watch: All the cool stuff to see and do at SDCC without actually going inside
Trent Moore
Aug 10, 2016
Screen_Shot_2016-08-10_at_2.58.03_PM.png
Tag: San Diego Comic-Con
Tag: SDCC 2016
Tag: son of zorn
Tag: Phil Lord
Watch the surreal and wacky fun of Son of Zorn in the SDCC trailer
Carol Pinchefsky
Jul 23, 2016
SonofZorn.png
Tag: son of zorn
Tag: Phil Lord
Tag: The Exorcist
Tag: Fox
First look at Fox's Exorcist, time-travel comedy Making History, and animated hybrid Son of Zorn
Trent Moore
May 17, 2016
FOX-Exorcist-Pic.jpg
Tag: The Exorcist
Tag: Fox