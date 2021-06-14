Sophia Di Martino

Loki 106 Finale Still
Loki's season finale reveals the MCU's next big bad and plays some (not so) final tricks
Brian Silliman
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Sophia Di Martino
Tag: Marvel Cinematic Universe
Tag: Tom Hiddleston
Tag: loki
Tag: Jonathan Majors
Tag: Kang the Conqueror

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: loki
Tag: Disney+
Double the trouble: Marvel's 'Loki' confirms second season renewal in multiversal finale
Josh Weiss
Loki Finale 106 Still
Tag: TV
Tag: loki
Tag: Disney+
Tag: TV
Tag: loki
Tag: Marvel Cinematic Universe
Cowardice or bravery? Lokis unite at the end of time to face off with a giant murder cloud
Brian Silliman
Loki 105 Still
Tag: TV
Tag: loki
Tag: Marvel Cinematic Universe