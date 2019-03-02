Soviet Union

Zhores Alferov
Zhores Alferov, Nobel-winning Soviet physicist whose work led to DVDs and cellphones, dead at 88
Josh Weiss
Mar 2, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Soviet Union
Tag: science fiction
Tag: History

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: science fiction
Tag: Soviet Union
This Soviet sci-fi flick from the '60s helped inspire all your favorite movies
Jeff Spry
Jan 19, 2018
Soviet Sci-fi
Tag: Movies
Tag: science fiction
Tag: Soviet Union
Tag: space
Tag: Retro Future
Retro-future 1960s documentary explains the Soviet Union's plan to colonize the moon
Trent Moore
Aug 21, 2014
moon.png
Tag: space
Tag: Retro Future