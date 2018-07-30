Spaceflight

New_Shepard_Launch_June_19_2016
Blue Origin is almost ready to take tourists to space
Swapna Krishna
Jul 30, 2018
Space tourists rejoice: Blue Origin to sell spaceflight tickets in 2019
Jacob Oller
Jun 22, 2018
Blue Origin New Shepard
Got $55 million? You can now take a space vacation
Elizabeth Rayne
Jun 15, 2018
Axiom commercial space station concept
Rocket News: Blue Origin, SpaceX, and the future of spaceflight
Phil Plait
May 2, 2018
The moment of launch for the eighth flight of the New Shepard rocket on April 29th, 2018. Credit: Blue Origin
NASA announces the new astronaut pilots training to get the U.S. back into space
Matthew Jackson
Jul 12, 2015
maxresdefault_26.jpg
