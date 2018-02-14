spaceships

doctortardis.png
We Ship It: An ode to the love between captains and their ships
Courtney Enlow
Feb 14, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in spaceships
Tag: Flight Deck
Tag: aliens
Tag: James Cameron
Tag: dark star
Tag: Cult movies

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Flight Deck
Tag: aliens
Blast off on a bug hunt inside Aliens' USS Sulaco
Jeff Spry
Jan 12, 2018
aliens_sulaco_hero_01.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Flight Deck
Tag: aliens
Tag: Movies
Tag: dark star
Tag: John Carpenter
John Carpenter's Dark Star inspired Star Wars ships and 50 years of sci-fi
Jeff Spry
Jan 4, 2018
screen_shot_2018-01-03_at_5.59.27_pm.png
Tag: Movies
Tag: dark star
Tag: John Carpenter