Walking sharks are creeping around, and it’s weirder than a Sharknado plot twist
Elizabeth Rayne
Jan 22, 2020
38 thoughts we had while watching Species
Sara Century
Nov 1, 2018
5 human/monster sex scenes that take The Shape of Water to the next level
Alyse Wax
Mar 12, 2018
July 7 in Sci-fi History: Remember Species?
Zac Hug
Jul 7, 2017
