speed racer

speed racer emile hirsch
Emile Hirsch pushing for Speed Racer 2, which already has a script
Jacob Oller
May 15, 2018
WATCH: 7 best movies based on cartoons
Dany Roth
Mar 27, 2018
Speed Racer: The Complete Series zooms onto Blu-ray
Jeff Spry
Jun 5, 2017
Check out 10 Saturday morning TV series that inspired blockbuster movies
Adam-Troy Castro
Jul 4, 2015
Speed Racer dead at 83. Racer X, too.
Scott Edelman
Dec 14, 2012
