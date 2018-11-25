Spider-Geddon

Trending on SYFY WIRE in Spider-Geddon
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: steve ditko
Tag: superior spider-man
Tag: Stan Lee
Tag: Spider-Verse

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Spider-Man
Superior Octopus examines whether Doc Ock can truly be a hero
Dana Forsythe
Nov 25, 2018
Superior Octopus #1 (Writer Christos Gage, Penciler Mike Hawthorne)
Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Spider-Man
Tag: Comics
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: Spider-Geddon
Marvel Comics single-issue solicitations for October 2018
Matthew Jackson
Jul 27, 2018
Marvel October 1
Tag: Comics
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: Spider-Geddon
Tag: Comics
Tag: Spider-Verse
Tag: Spider-Geddon
Dan Slott is back for Spider-Geddon
Heather Mason
Jun 30, 2018
spidergeddon
Tag: Comics
Tag: Spider-Verse
Tag: Spider-Geddon
Tag: Comics
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: Return of Wolverine
Marvel Comics single-issue solicitations for September 2018
Matthew Jackson
Jun 22, 2018
MarvelSeptember1
Tag: Comics
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: Return of Wolverine