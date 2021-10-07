Skip to main content
Squid Game
Finish ‘Squid Game’ on Netflix and still have a blood lust? Here's 7 deadly things to check out next
Benjamin Bullard
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Squid Game
Tag:
Netflix
Tag:
South Korea
Tag:
Marketing
Tag:
opinion
Tag:
The Hunger Games
Tag:
TV
Tag:
Squid Game
Tag:
Netflix
Squid Game creator explains what it would take for a second season of the Netflix hit to happen
Matthew Jackson
Tag:
TV
Tag:
Squid Game
Tag:
Netflix
Tag:
TV
Tag:
Squid Game
Tag:
Netflix
Do Squid Game's English closed caption subtitles get lost in translation?
Vanessa Armstrong
Tag:
TV
Tag:
Squid Game
Tag:
Netflix
Tag:
TV
Tag:
Squid Game
Tag:
Netflix
Netflix's ‘Squid Game’ finale is pretty much perfect, but still a great set-up for Season 2
Trent Moore
Tag:
TV
Tag:
Squid Game
Tag:
Netflix
Tag:
TV
Tag:
Squid Game
Tag:
Netflix
'Squid Game' was apparently rejected for nearly 10 years before Netflix finally rolled the dice on sleeper hit
Josh Weiss
Tag:
TV
Tag:
Squid Game
Tag:
Netflix
Tag:
TV
Tag:
Squid Game
Tag:
Netflix
Need a Halloween costume? ‘Squid Game’ suits are a to-die-for easy DIY option
Vanessa Armstrong
Tag:
TV
Tag:
Squid Game
Tag:
Netflix
Tag:
TV
Tag:
Squid Game
Tag:
Netflix
Don't move! Netflix created a life-size replica of Squid Game's creepy 'Red Light, Green Light' doll
Josh Weiss
Tag:
TV
Tag:
Squid Game
Tag:
Netflix
Tag:
TV
Tag:
Squid Game
Tag:
Netflix
What is Netflix's 'Squid Game'? The story behind the surprise, Battle Royale-esque hit
Josh Weiss
Tag:
TV
Tag:
Squid Game
Tag:
Netflix
