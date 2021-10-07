Squid Game

Finish ‘Squid Game’ on Netflix and still have a blood lust? Here's 7 deadly things to check out next
Benjamin Bullard
Squid Game creator explains what it would take for a second season of the Netflix hit to happen
Matthew Jackson
Do Squid Game's English closed caption subtitles get lost in translation?
Vanessa Armstrong
Netflix's ‘Squid Game’ finale is pretty much perfect, but still a great set-up for Season 2
Trent Moore
'Squid Game' was apparently rejected for nearly 10 years before Netflix finally rolled the dice on sleeper hit
Josh Weiss
Need a Halloween costume? ‘Squid Game’ suits are a to-die-for easy DIY option
Vanessa Armstrong
Don't move! Netflix created a life-size replica of Squid Game's creepy 'Red Light, Green Light' doll
Josh Weiss
What is Netflix's 'Squid Game'? The story behind the surprise, Battle Royale-esque hit
Josh Weiss
