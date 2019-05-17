Stan Sakai

Usagi Hero
Exclusive: Stan Sakai's Usagi Yojimbo goes full color in IDW's new 3-part miniseries
Jeff Spry
May 17, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Stan Sakai
Tag: Usagi Yojimbo
Tag: IDW Publishing
Tag: Comics

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Usagi Yojimbo
Tag: Deadpool
Comics: Usagi Yojimbo coming to IDW; Spider-Man/Deadpool ending at 50
Jacob Oller
Feb 25, 2019
Usagi Yojimbo
Tag: Comics
Tag: Usagi Yojimbo
Tag: Deadpool
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Watch Artists Sketch
WATCH: Stan Sakai sketches his iconic creation, Usagi Yojimbo
SYFY WIRE Staff Blair Marnell
Jun 20, 2018
Stan Sakai Artists Alley
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Watch Artists Sketch
Tag: TV
Tag: Stan Sakai
Tag: SDCC 2017
SDCC 2017: Usagi Yojimbo creator Stan Sakai teases new crossovers with TMNT
Tara Bennett
Jul 22, 2017
usagi-yojimbo-tmnt-special-hero.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Stan Sakai
Tag: SDCC 2017
Tag: Comics
Tag: Dark Horse Comics
More than 250 comics artists unite to pay tribute to Usagi Yojimbo creator
Matthew Jackson
Jul 23, 2014
SakaiProject.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Dark Horse Comics