Star Blazers

starblazers25
The Star Blazers reboot has more representation than ever, but still fails its female characters
Michelle Villanueva
Aug 13, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Star Blazers
Tag: anime
Tag: Firsts
Tag: firsts month
Tag: opinion
Tag: Chris McQuarrie

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Star Blazers
Tag: anime
The first anime series I loved: Star Blazers
Michelle Villanueva
Jan 12, 2018
starblazers5.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Star Blazers
Tag: anime
Tag: Star Blazers
Tag: Chris McQuarrie
'70s sci-fi anime Star Blazers about to blast off on the big screen
Trent Moore
Oct 30, 2013
Uchuu-Senkan-Yamato.jpg
Tag: Star Blazers
Tag: Chris McQuarrie