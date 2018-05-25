Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Star Trek: Bridge Crew
Star Trek: Bridge Crew adds Borg and 'bots with The Next Generation DLC
Jacob Oller
May 25, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Star Trek: Bridge Crew
Tag: lists
Tag: Star Trek: The Next Generation
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Virtual Reality
New Star Trek VR game literally lets you take control of a fully-functional starship
Trent Moore
Jun 1, 2017
Bridge_Crew_cover.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Virtual Reality
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Star Trek: Bridge Crew
Star Trek video games that put you in control of the bridge
Brittany Vincent
Jan 24, 2017
BridgeCrew.jpg
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Star Trek: Bridge Crew
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: games
Warp full speed ahead into this first Star Trek: Bridge Crew trailer
Nathalie Caron
Jun 14, 2016
Star-Trek-Bridge-Crew-2_0.jpg
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: games