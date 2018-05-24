Star Trek: Generations

Longtime Star Trek composer Dennis McCarthy on his scores for DS9 and Generations
Jamie Greene
May 24, 2018
Ronald D. Moore and Brannon Braga explain why Trek: Generations 'fell short'
Matthew Jackson
May 23, 2014
Why Star Trek: Generations' Malcolm McDowell 'didn’t want anything to do with' Trek
Nathalie Caron
Apr 17, 2014
