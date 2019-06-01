Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

35 reasons why Star Trek III actually rules, on this, its 35th anniversary
Jordan Hoffman
Jun 1, 2019
Frank Serafine, sound designer on Tron and Star Trek: The Motion Picture, killed in car accident
Josh Weiss
Sep 15, 2018
In honor of George Takei: 9 times that Sulu went off the rails (or almost did)
Don Kaye
Apr 20, 2017
