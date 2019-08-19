Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Chosen One of the Day: Bones, Kirk, and Spock, grumpy old campers
Courtney Enlow
Aug 19, 2019
The Search for Sybok: Why Star Trek: Discovery should include (or at least mention) Spock's half-brother
Brian Silliman
Aug 21, 2018
June 9 in Sci-Fi History: Not Your Favorite Star Trek Movie
Zac Hug
Jun 9, 2017
Nimoy was NOT happy he was passed over for Star Trek V's villain
Trent Moore
Jul 4, 2015
Shatner reveals compromise he regrets most about Star Trek V
Trent Moore
Oct 14, 2013
