Star Wars 7 Cast

Star-Wars-Rey-poster.jpg
Watch Daisy Ridley's mad Jedi fighting skills in new Star Wars: Episode VIII BTS video
Nathalie Caron
Apr 26, 2016
Star Wars' Daisy Ridley on the latest theory about Rey’s parentage
Trent Moore
Apr 11, 2016
rey_1.jpg
Watch John Boyega get giddy and Daisy Ridley's audition in new The Force Awakens Blu-ray clips
Jeff Spry
Mar 31, 2016
finn_rey_makingof.jpg
Adam Driver's Kylo Ren goes on Undercover Boss in hilarious SNL skit
Trent Moore
Jan 18, 2016
KyloIsNotKyboRen-TFAT2-4KPub.jpg
Is this our first look at Adam Driver and Gwendoline Christie in Star Wars Episode VII?
Nathalie Caron
Sep 15, 2014
star-wars-episode-7.jpeg
