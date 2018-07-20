Starlog

WATCH SDCC: From the Bridge doc brings together Starlog's creator, Nichelle Nichols, and more
Tara Bennett
Jul 20, 2018
10 classic, must-read issues of Starlog magazine from their free online archive
Jeff Spry
Feb 24, 2015
Starlog ceases print publication; will remain on Web
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
