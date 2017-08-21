Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars

Here's what it's like to shoot bugs with Starship Trooper's Johnny Rico
Heather Mason
Aug 21, 2017
Related tags

Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars trailer has more bugs, more Rico and Dizzy Flores
Nathalie Caron
Aug 11, 2017
Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars cast and crew discuss the power of the 20-year franchise
Aaron Sagers
Jul 27, 2017
Johnny Rico returns in first trailer for animated Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars
Nathalie Caron
Jun 5, 2017
