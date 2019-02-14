Steve Guttenberg

Psych cast getty
Development news: Psych lands film sequel, 'cosmic horror' Starfish debuts trailer, Steve Guttenberg travels through time
Jacob Oller
Feb 14, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Steve Guttenberg
Tag: Syfy
Tag: Lavalantula

Related tags

Tag: Steve Guttenberg
Tag: Lavalantula
Steve Guttenberg returns to battle giant fire-breathing spiders in first 2Lava2Lantula teaser trailer
Nathalie Caron
Jun 15, 2016
Lavalantula_Syfy.jpg
Tag: Steve Guttenberg
Tag: Lavalantula
Tag: Lavalantula
Tag: Steve Guttenberg
It's a sci-fi Police Academy reunion in first trailer for Syfy's Lavalantula
Trent Moore
Jul 24, 2015
nup1682570009jpg-5a454b_765w.jpg
Tag: Lavalantula
Tag: Steve Guttenberg
Tag: Lavalantula
Tag: SYFY
Exclusive: How Syfy's Lavalantula became a Police Academy reunion
Adam Swiderski
Jul 20, 2015
lavalantula.jpg
Tag: Lavalantula
Tag: SYFY