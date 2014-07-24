Stewart Hendler

jDAdbqF_0.jpg
Get a 1st good look at Max Steel's cool alien costume in 5 new awesome movie stills
Nathalie Caron
Jul 24, 2014
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Bryan Singer
Tag: Stewart Hendler
Stewart Hendler teases Bryan Singer's secret sci-fi Web series
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
BryanSingerExcalibur_0.jpg
Tag: Bryan Singer
Tag: Stewart Hendler
Tag: Jamie Chung
Tag: Sorority Row
How Sorority Row's stars will deliver nudity with taste
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
SororityRowNudity.jpg
Tag: Jamie Chung
Tag: Sorority Row