Prophet, the Rob Liefeld hero without a future, is getting his own movie
Benjamin Bullard
Jul 11, 2018
Development roundup: 'BLACK' comic coming to the big screen, Netflix revs up Fast & Furious animated series
Josh Weiss
Apr 23, 2018
From Kickstarter to film, BLACK optioned by Studio 8
Lucas Siegel
Aug 3, 2017
Live-action Sinbad movie in the works with Game of Thrones director
Nathalie Caron
Oct 20, 2016
