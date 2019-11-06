STXfilms

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Guy Pearce
Tag: Fangoria
WIRE Buzz: Guy Pearce exorcises The Seventh Day; Quibi greenlights horror series; more
James Comtois
Nov 6, 2019
Guy Pearce
Tag: Movies
Tag: Guy Pearce
Tag: Fangoria
Tag: Movies
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Countdown
Countdown channels Final Destination with app that predicts your death in first trailer
Josh Weiss
Sep 13, 2019
Countdown
Tag: Movies
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Countdown
Tag: TV
Tag: The CW
Tag: Trolls
WIRE Buzz: First look at Flash's Godspeed; Trolls come to life; more
bill@stamaria.com
Apr 16, 2019
The Flash: Godspeed (Ep# 518)
Tag: TV
Tag: The CW
Tag: Trolls
Tag: Movies
Tag: UglyDolls
Tag: Trailers
UglyDolls definitely isn't Trolls in pop music-filled first trailer
Jacob Oller
Nov 8, 2018
uglydolls poster
Tag: Movies
Tag: UglyDolls
Tag: Trailers