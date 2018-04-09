Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

Christian Slater
Christian Slater talks Suicide Squad, The Last Jedi, and... toxic work environments?
Dany Roth
Apr 9, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
Tag: Wondercon 2018
Tag: WonderCon
Tag: Suicide Squad
Tag: Interviews
Tag: DC Animated Universe

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
How Alan Burnett's script and an R rating help deliver a great Suicide Squad film
Ernie Estrella
Apr 3, 2018
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay Deadshot
Tag: Movies
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
Tag: Movies
Tag: Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
Tag: Suicide Squad
The Suicide Squad is back and there's Hell To Pay in first DC animated movie trailer
Shana O'Neil
Jan 17, 2018
suicide_squad_hell_to_pay.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
Tag: Suicide Squad
Tag: Movies
Tag: Suicide Squad
Tag: Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
First look at Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay animated film, voice cast revealed
stark.george
Jan 12, 2018
sshtp-waller-and-squad_copy_-_h_2018.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Suicide Squad
Tag: Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay