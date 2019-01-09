Summer Bishil

magicians-eliot-quentin-alice
The Magicians cast on which fandoms their characters would join
Heather Mason
Jan 9, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Summer Bishil
Tag: The Magicians
Tag: Hale Appleman
Tag: Stella Maeve
Tag: Olivia Taylor Dudley
Tag: Interviews

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: The Magicians
Tag: Jason Ralph
The Magicians cast gathers to discuss returning characters, new creatures, and the treachery of Dean Fogg
Brian Silliman
Oct 18, 2018
themagicians_margo_hero.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: The Magicians
Tag: Jason Ralph
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
WATCH: The Magicians' Hale Appleman and Summer Bishil on Margo's journey in Season 3 and more
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jan 11, 2018
the-magicians-hale-appleman-summer-bishil-interview-syfywire-screengrab.png
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: TV
Tag: Interviews
Tag: The Magicians
On set with The Magicians aboard the Muntjac for the Season 3 premiere
Alyse Wax
Jan 10, 2018
gallery_magicians_portrait_s3_six.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Interviews
Tag: The Magicians
Tag: Movies
Tag: syfy25
Tag: geeky Q&A
Geeky Q & A: Summer Bishil
SYFY WIRE Staff
Sep 22, 2017
gettyimages-821129876.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: syfy25
Tag: geeky Q&A