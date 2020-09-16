Sunspot

The Sun on 24 November 2020 in the light of warm hydrogen, which shows magnetic activity. Credit: National Solar Observatory / NSF / NISP
There's a big black spot on the Sun today… and scientists predicted it
Phil Plait
How active will the Sun get this cycle? Scientists make their prediction.
Phil Plait
Sep 16, 2020
X-ray images of the Sun look very different when it’s active (April 2014, left) and when it’s quiet (December 2019, right). Credit: NASA / SDO
Marvel keeps erasing Sunspot's Afro-Brazilian identity, and the X-Men (and fans) are worse off for it
Juan Michael Porter II
Aug 3, 2020
