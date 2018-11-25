superior spider-man

Superior Octopus #1 (Writer Christos Gage, Penciler Mike Hawthorne)
Superior Octopus examines whether Doc Ock can truly be a hero
Dana Forsythe
Nov 25, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in superior spider-man
Tag: Stan Lee
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: steve ditko
Tag: Christos Gage
Tag: Spider-Verse

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: superior spider-man
Tag: marvel comics
Doc Ock returning as the Superior Spider-Man this December from writer Christos Gage
Josh Weiss
Sep 7, 2018
supsm2018001
Tag: Comics
Tag: superior spider-man
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: Spider-Man: Homecoming
Tag: Spider-Man
Unused Spider-Man: Homecoming concept art reveals Superior Spidey suit we didn't see
Trent Moore
Jul 19, 2017
3216165-superior+spider-man+014-000.jpg
Tag: Spider-Man: Homecoming
Tag: Spider-Man
Tag: Comics
Tag: Marvel's Spider-Man
Tag: Disney XD
Spider Island, Superior Spider-Man stories could come to Disney XD animated series
Trent Moore
Jan 30, 2017
Amazing_Spider-Man_Vol_1_672.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Marvel's Spider-Man
Tag: Disney XD