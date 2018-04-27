Superman: The Animated Series

Superman The Animated Soundtrack by Mondo
WATCH: 7 essential Superman: The Animated Series episodes
Ernie Estrella
Apr 27, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Superman: The Animated Series
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Superman
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: DC
Tag: Action Comics #1000

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Superman 80th
WATCH: Chart Superman in media through the Ultimate Superman Timeline
Ernie Estrella
Apr 24, 2018
Superman Ultimate Timeline Hero
Tag: Movies
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Superman 80th
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Superman
WATCH: Why Superman: The Animated Series is still the best Man of Steel adaptation to date
Brian Silliman
Apr 12, 2018
superman_the_animated_series_hero.jpg
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Superman
Tag: Man Of Steel
Tag: Superman: The Animated Series
Animated version of Man of Steel trailer better than real thing
Trent Moore
Apr 22, 2013
Superman1.jpg
Tag: Man Of Steel
Tag: Superman: The Animated Series