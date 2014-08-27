Superman: Flyby

Placeholder Hero
Here's a fascinating breakdown of J.J. Abrams' cancelled Superman flick
Nathalie Caron
Aug 27, 2014
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Superman: Flyby
Tag: J.J. Abrams

Related tags

Tag: J.J. Abrams
Tag: Man Of Steel
Early 2000s concept art reveals Abrams' Superman movie that could've been
Trent Moore
Jan 23, 2014
extsuperman.jpg
Tag: J.J. Abrams
Tag: Man Of Steel
Tag: J.J. Abrams
Tag: Superman: Flyby
22 intriguing concept images from J.J. Abrams' aborted Superman movie
Jeff Spry
May 23, 2013
Superman_Concept_Art_PS09a_0.jpg
Tag: J.J. Abrams
Tag: Superman: Flyby
Tag: J.J. Abrams
Tag: Superman: Flyby
Abrams teases what could've been with his defunct Superman: Flyby
Trent Moore
Mar 22, 2013
star-wars-jj-abrams.jpeg-1280x960.jpeg
Tag: J.J. Abrams
Tag: Superman: Flyby