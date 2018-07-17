Superman: The Movie

Superman superhero performance debate club
Superman costume designer Yvonne Blake, responsible for Reeve's suit, dies at 78
James Comtois
Jul 17, 2018
An ode to Margot Kidder
Courtney Enlow
May 14, 2018
Fangrrls on Film: Superman: The Movie (1978)
Carly Lane Clare McBride Tricia Ennis
Mar 23, 2018
DC's Geoff Johns and Marvel's Kevin Feige pay tribute to legendary director Richard Donner
Don Kaye
Jun 8, 2017
Guy Hamilton, director of four James Bond films, passes away
Don Kaye
Apr 21, 2016
