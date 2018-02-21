Superwoman

Bendis arrival at DC Comics spurs cancellation of several 'Super' titles
Josh Weiss
Feb 21, 2018
DC Comics canceling Superwoman Rebirth series
Elizabeth Rayne
Oct 16, 2017
Superwoman writer on the shocking death of Lois Lane, Wonder Woman's sexuality
Mike Avila
Nov 1, 2016
How Superwoman betrayed fans of Lois Lane
Tricia Ennis
Oct 27, 2016
Check out these new DC Rebirth designs for Black Canary, Huntress, Deathstroke and more
Nathalie Caron
Jun 20, 2016
