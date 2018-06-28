Swamp Thing Winter Special

Man of Steel Teaser Rogol Zaar
Artist Jason Fabok talks The Man of Steel conclusion, working with Brian Michael Bendis, Swamp Thing and more
Ernie Estrella
Jun 28, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Swamp Thing Winter Special
Tag: The Button
Tag: The Man of Steel
Tag: justice league
Tag: Swamp Thing
Tag: Superman

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: comic previews
Tag: Swamp Thing
Preview Jason Fabok and Kelley Jones' art in Swamp Thing Winter Special #1 
Ernie Estrella
Jan 31, 2018
swamp_thing_winter_special_hero_01.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: comic previews
Tag: Swamp Thing
Tag: Comics
Tag: Swamp Thing
Tag: Len Wein
Len Wein's final Swamp Thing story will be published by DC Comics next year
Matthew Jackson
Oct 18, 2017
swampthingwinterspecial.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Swamp Thing
Tag: Len Wein