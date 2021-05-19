Sweet Tooth

Sweet Tooth
'Sweet Tooth' seeks out a hybrid refuge with a ton of new footage in official trailer for upcoming Netflix series
Josh Weiss
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Sweet Tooth
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Robert Downey Jr.
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Jeff Lemire
Tag: Will Forte

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Netflix
Tag: The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Netflix goes inside 'The Mitchells vs. The Machines,' 'Jupiter's Legacy,' and 'Sweet Tooth' with trio of featurettes
Josh Weiss
The Mitchells vs The Machines & Sweet Tooth
Tag: Movies
Tag: Netflix
Tag: The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Tag: TV
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Sweet Tooth
'Sweet Tooth' bears its antlers in first trailer for Netflix adaptation of acclaimed Jeff Lemire comic
Josh Weiss
Sweet Tooth
Tag: TV
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Sweet Tooth