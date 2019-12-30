Syd Mead

Film artist Syd Mead
Syd Mead, legendary Blade Runner artist and sci-fi visionary, dies at 86
Benjamin Bullard
Dec 30, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Syd Mead
Related tags

Syd Mead's neo-noir art shines in second cover for Titan's Blade Runner 2019 (Exclusive)
Jeff Spry
Mar 29, 2019
Blade Runner Hero
Deluxe coffee table art book for futurist Syd Mead coming this fall
Jeff Spry
Mar 17, 2017
Famed futurist Syd Mead on TRON, Blade Runner and Ridley Scott's Blade Runner 2
Jeff Spry
Feb 5, 2016
