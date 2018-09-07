T-1000

terminator_0.jpg
Study finds AI can develop prejudices using mob mentality
Benjamin Bullard
Sep 7, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in T-1000
Tag: robots
Tag: machine learning
Tag: dystopian sci-fi
Tag: HAL 9000
Tag: Artificial Intelligence

Related tags

Tag: Science
Tag: T-1000
Tag: Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Scientists have created Terminator 2-style shapeshifting metal. Don’t tell Skynet.
Trent Moore
Sep 23, 2014
T1000_0.jpg
Tag: Science
Tag: T-1000
Tag: Terminator 2: Judgment Day