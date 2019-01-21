Tadd Galusha

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Cretaceous
Tag: Oni Press
Exclusive preview: Tadd Galusha goes primeval with Oni Press' new dino-studded graphic novel, Cretaceous
Jeff Spry
Jan 21, 2019
Cretaceous Cover Slice
Tag: Movies
Tag: Cretaceous
Tag: Oni Press
Tag: Movies
Tag: comic previews
Tag: IDW Comics
Elvis battles alien invaders in IDW's Bubba Ho-Tep and the Cosmic Blood-Suckers
Jeff Spry
May 16, 2018
bubba ho-tep.png
Tag: Movies
Tag: comic previews
Tag: IDW Comics
Tag: Movies
Tag: IDW Publishing
Tag: Tadd Galusha
Artist Tadd Galusha on IDW's new TMNT/Ghostbusters 2 miniseries
Jeff Spry
Nov 1, 2017
screen_shot_2017-10-30_at_11.21.50_am.png
Tag: Movies
Tag: IDW Publishing
Tag: Tadd Galusha