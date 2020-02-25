Taskmaster

Black Widow
Hasbro's Black Widow toy line spins a deadly web of new characters and costumes
Josh Weiss
Feb 25, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Taskmaster
Tag: toys
Tag: New York Toy Fair
Tag: MCU
Tag: Hasbro
Tag: Black Widow

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Black Widow
Tag: marvel studios
SDCC: Marvel reveals first Black Widow footage, Taskmaster, and David Harbour's Red Guardian
Don Kaye Matthew Jackson
Jul 20, 2019
Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Movies
Tag: Black Widow
Tag: marvel studios