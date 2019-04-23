TCL Chinese Theatre

Avengers cast at the TCL Chinese Theatre
Mark Ruffalo’s handstand cements Avengers’ status as Chinese Theatre icons
Benjamin Bullard
Apr 23, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Stan Lee
Tag: Stan Lee tributes
Luke Skywalker, Morpheus, and many more pay heartfelt tribute to Stan Lee
Adam Pockross
Jan 31, 2019
 Kevin Smith, Mark Hamill, Laurence Fishburne, Clark Gregg, Felicia Day and Tom Desanto Stan Lee tribute
Tag: Movies
Tag: Stan Lee
Tag: Stan Lee tributes
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi
Carrie Fisher honored at TCL Chinese Theatres ahead of The Last Jedi opening
Heather Mason
Dec 14, 2017
todd-fisher-the-last-jedi-carrie-fisher-honor.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi
Tag: Stan Lee
Tag: marvel comics
Marvel mastermind Stan Lee honored at Chinese Theatre imprint ceremony
Jeff Spry
Jul 18, 2017
Stan Lee at Grauman's TLC Chinese theatre
Tag: Stan Lee
Tag: marvel comics