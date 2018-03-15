The A-Team

A Wrinkle in Time
The movie moments that move you
Marc Bernardin
Mar 15, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: District 9
Tag: Sharlto Copley
Is District 9 star going to be The A-Team's Murdock?
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
District9_Copley_MNUtruck_0.jpg
Tag: District 9
Tag: Sharlto Copley
Tag: Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Tag: The A-Team
Why The A-Team should worry about The Losers
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Losers_Team_0.jpg
Tag: Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Tag: The A-Team