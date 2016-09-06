Teddy Sears

Carlos_Valdes.jpg
The Flash's Carlos Valdes, Teddy Sears stop to Save Day, help injured woman
Aaron Sagers
Sep 6, 2016
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Teddy Sears
Tag: The Flash
Tag: Dragon Con
Tag: Carlos Valdes

Related tags

Tag: The Flash
Tag: Teddy Sears
The Flash star opens up on that shocking Zoom twist, what comes next
Trent Moore
Apr 18, 2016
zoom-the-flash.jpg
Tag: The Flash
Tag: Teddy Sears
Tag: The Flash
Tag: Teddy Sears
The Flash's Teddy Sears on his 'world weary' version of DC hero Jay Garrick
Trent Moore
Oct 13, 2015
FLA202A_0343b.jpg
Tag: The Flash
Tag: Teddy Sears
Tag: The Flash
Tag: Jay Garrick
Image of the Day: First official pic of Teddy Sears as Jay Garrick on The Flash
Nathalie Caron
Sep 30, 2015
Jay Garrick, the Flash
Tag: The Flash
Tag: Jay Garrick