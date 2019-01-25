Tetsuya Nomura

Kingdom Hearts III via official website 2019
Kingdom Hearts III: Critics say blend of old and new was worth the wait
Benjamin Bullard
Jan 25, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Tetsuya Nomura
Tag: Final Fantasy

Related tags

Tag: Games
Tag: Kingdom Hearts III
Tag: Square Enix
Gaming: Kingdom Hearts III box art revealed, Switch Online goes live, Sega Classics incoming, and more
Benjamin Bullard
Sep 18, 2018
Kingdom Hearts III cover art cropped
Tag: Games
Tag: Kingdom Hearts III
Tag: Square Enix
Tag: Movies
Tag: Kingdom Hearts III
Tag: Kingdom Hearts
Kingdom Hearts Orchestra tour is turning your city into Traverse Town this summer
Benjamin Bullard
Jun 29, 2018
KingdomHearts3ToyStorySora
Tag: Movies
Tag: Kingdom Hearts III
Tag: Kingdom Hearts
Tag: Final Fantasy
Tag: Tetsuya Nomura
Review: Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children hits Blu-ray with 20 minutes of new footage
Mike Toole
Dec 14, 2012
AdventChildrenReview1.jpg
Tag: Final Fantasy
Tag: Tetsuya Nomura