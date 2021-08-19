Thandiwe Newton

Thandiwe Newton says Val dying in Solo: A Star Wars Story was a 'big mistake,' and not initially in the script
Justin Carter
Related tags

Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy's movie 'Reminiscence' ekes out beauty and meaning in a climate disaster
James Grebey
Aug 19, 2021
Reminiscence: Hugh Jackman's a detective of the mind in trailer for Westworld creator's neo-noir film
Josh Weiss
Jun 3, 2021
Thandie Newton says she exited Charlie’s Angels after inappropriate comments from director, studio head
Jacob Oller
Jul 7, 2020
Westworld: Critics dig more straightforward 'reboot' as S3 heads outside the park
Josh Weiss
Mar 6, 2020
Westworld: Thandie Newton, Evan Rachel Wood preview S3 as HBO shares pics, episode titles
Benjamin Bullard
Mar 5, 2020
Westworld stars get equal pay, big raises ahead of Season 3 premiere
James Comtois
Oct 17, 2018
Emmys 2018: Genre underperforms with respectable wins for Game of Thrones, Black Mirror, and Westworld
Josh Weiss
Sep 17, 2018
Emmys 2018: Thandie Newton wins Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Westworld
Heather Mason
Sep 17, 2018
Kit Harington wonders when someone 'gay in real life' will play a Marvel superhero
Brian Silliman
Sep 10, 2018
Objects in Space 5/25/18: Take on the night
Carly Lane
May 25, 2018
Look of the Week: Thandie Newton's Star Wars fashion legacy
Emma Fraser
May 20, 2018
Star Wars Weekly: Lots of Lando news! And where did Thandie get that dress?
Bryan Young
May 18, 2018
Solo's Thandie Newton pays tribute to black Star Wars characters on dress at Cannes
Jacob Oller
May 16, 2018
Why Chewbacca smelled so good and more burning questions answered by the cast of Solo: A Star Wars Story on Twitter
Josh Weiss
May 13, 2018
Why has it taken so long for black women to come to Star Wars?
Monique Jones
May 4, 2018
