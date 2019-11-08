The Andromeda Evolution

Evolution Hero 1
Daniel Wilson honors Michael Crichton's legacy in The Andromeda Strain sequel, The Andromeda Evolution
Jeff Spry
Nov 8, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in The Andromeda Evolution
Tag: books
Tag: The Andromeda Strain
Tag: Michael Crichton
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Daniel Wilson

Related tags