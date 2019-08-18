The Angry Birds Movie 2

Hobbs & Shaw
Box office: Hobbs & Shaw slides to second place in third weekend with $14.1 million
Josh Weiss
Aug 18, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in The Angry Birds Movie 2
Tag: angry birds
Tag: Jason Sudeikis
Tag: bill hader
Tag: leslie jones
Tag: Sony Pictures

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Trailers
Tag: The Angry Birds Movie 2
WIRE Buzz: Angry Birds 2 lays a trailer; Midsommar teaser; Little Monsters clip; more
Josh Weiss
Jun 20, 2019
Angry Birds 2
Tag: Movies
Tag: Trailers
Tag: The Angry Birds Movie 2
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Angry Birds Movie 2
Tag: angry birds
A new threat unites swine and fowl in full trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 2
Josh Weiss
Mar 27, 2019
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Angry Birds Movie 2
Tag: angry birds