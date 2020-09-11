The Babysitter: Killer Queen

The Babysitter: Killer Queen
The Babysitter: Killer Queen's McG talks Supernatural's end, Tarantino kills, and social media woes
Jacob Oller
Sep 11, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in The Babysitter: Killer Queen
Tag: Interviews
Tag: McG
Tag: Supernatural
Tag: The Babysitter

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: TV This Week
Tag: The Babysitter: Killer Queen
TV THIS WEEK: The Babysitter: Killer Queen premieres; new Lovecraft Country, The Boys and more
Trent Moore
Sep 7, 2020
The Babysitter: Killer Queen
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV This Week
Tag: The Babysitter: Killer Queen
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Babysitter: Killer Queen
Tag: The Babysitter
The teen cult rises from the grave in first trailer for Netflix's The Babysitter: Killer Queen
Matthew Jackson
Aug 27, 2020
The Babysitter: Killer Queen
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Babysitter: Killer Queen
Tag: The Babysitter
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Babysitter: Killer Queen
Tag: Luz: The Flower of Evil
WIRE Buzz: The Babysitter: Killer Queen teaser; Batman goes '70s in new animated film; more
Jacob Oller
Aug 12, 2020
Batman Death in the Family
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Babysitter: Killer Queen
Tag: Luz: The Flower of Evil