The Beast

Nicholas Hoult as Beast
X-Men film editor reveals existence of abandoned Beast spin-off script
Don Kaye
Jun 15, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Nancy Drew
Tag: The CW
WIRE Buzz: Nancy Drew gets 'supernatural twist'; The Beast hunts down a director; more
James Comtois
Apr 12, 2019
Kennedy MccMann
Tag: Movies
Tag: Nancy Drew
Tag: The CW
Tag: Movies
Tag: Glass
Tag: M. Night Shyamalan
New Glass clip pits Bruce Willis' The Overseer against James McAvoy's Beast
Josh Weiss
Jan 10, 2019
Bruce Willis David Dunn Glass
Tag: Movies
Tag: Glass
Tag: M. Night Shyamalan